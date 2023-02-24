(WJFW) - After the recent snowfall, many snowmobile trails in multiple counties announced that they will reopen their trails.
In Lincoln County, Zone 3 will reopen Friday at noon. Zones 2 and Zone 4 will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m.
Trails in Zone 1 have remained open.
Zone 1 trails that remain closed due to a land ownership change are as follows:
- Trail 86 from Intersection #25 to the Taylor Co. Line.
- Corridor 21 from Hwy M North of Homestead Rd. to the Taylor County Line.
Snowmobile Trails in Langlade County reopened Friday morning at 6 a.m. This includes Zone A and Zone B.
The trails between 21B and 22B will remain closed until further notice.
The trails will open to ATVs on Mar. 1. ATVs are not allowed on the snowmobile trails when the temperature is above 28 degrees.
Multiple zones in Marathon County will reopen Friday at noon.
Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 3 and Zone 5 will reopen. Zone 4 and Zone 6 will remain closed until further notice.
Snowmobile trails in Marathon County will allow Winter ATV use generally after 10 days after the trails have been open to snowmobiles or if conditions allow for earlier riding.
Winter ATV use is not allowed when the air temperature is above 28 degrees.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com