RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Bond has been set at $20,000 for the Montello man that is facing child sex crimes in Oneida County Court.
Adam Everett Elder, 38, is charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child and four counts of exposing a child to harmful descriptions.
Elder appeared by video in Oneida County Court for his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon. Court records show that the alleged victim's father provided a statement to bond. Judge Michael Bloom set a cash bond today at $20,000. If Elder is able to make bond, he would not be able to have any contact with the alleged victim or go on the premises of the household.
According to the criminal complaint, Elder has been staying at one of the alleged victim's house as he worked with the father. The other alleged victim stated that he was staying at their house since the fall of 2017. Elder has been staying at the house for the last month or so, according to the criminal complaint.
The complaint shows that Elder got into bed with one of the victims in the middle of the night and he began to touch her sexually. The alleged victim of the incident make a subsequent TikTok that was visible to people close to her. Her older sister saw the TikTok and ultimately reported the incident.
Elder also faces four counts of exposing a child to harmful descriptions. The criminal complaint shows that Elder allegedly committed this crime against both victims. Elder would allegedly send text messages containing sexual content.
Elder will be in court again on Mar. 9 at 1:15 p.m. for his adjourned initial appearance.
