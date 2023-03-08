IRMA - The court appointed monitor for two troubled Wisconsin youth prisons in Lincoln County is giving an update on its progress.
The monitors latest report from February 9 says Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake Youth prison increased classroom time for youth.
They say the staff and youth had a positive attitude, and this was the best overall operation since its first report was filed in January 2019.
Staffing shortages are still an issue, and youth are still confined to their rooms because of it.
The Division of Juvenile Corrections tries to have students out of their rooms for 12 hours every day, but on days with lower staff levels it’s hard to keep that schedule.