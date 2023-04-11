UPDATE 4/11/23 4:10 P.M. - The Wausau Police Department announced that Michael Lee Hanson has been located safe. Hanson's family shared with the Police Department that he has been located in Portland, Oregon.
WAUSAU (WJFW) - The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public's help locating an individual for a welfare check.
Michael Lee Hanson, 63, was last seen leaving his eastside residence on foot on Monday.
Hanson does not have access to a vehicle or a cell phone.
Hanson was last seen wearing a brown jacket and black pants. Hanson is known to frequent bars and parks.
If anyone has information on the location of Hanson, they are asked to contact the Wausau Police Department.
