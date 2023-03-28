WOOD CO. (WJFW) - A missing 14-year-old has been found after getting lost in the woods on Monday evening.
According to the Wood County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around 6:30 p.m. to the Wood County Dispatch Center about a missing teenager that had been missing for about an hour.
Units of the Wood County Sheriff's Department responded to the area in the Township of Remington, North of Babcock to start a search.
After an extensive search using people on foot, a drone and a Wood County K9, the teenager was successfully located just after 8:30 p.m. in a wooded area north of Babcock, near the Yellow River.
The teenager was evaluated by medical staff on scene and was released.
