LINCOLN CO. (WJFW) - The body of a missing snowmobile was found dead in Somo Lake in Lincoln Co. on Monday afternoon.
Just before 11 a.m. on Monday morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office received a call about a 71-year-old male who had not been seen or heard from since Friday evening. The caller also indicated that the male was most likely last seen in the Tomahawk area on his snowmobile.
According to the Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office, investigators were led to Somo Lake in the Town of Wilson, where an open section of water was located, with snowmobile tracks leading to the open water.
Rescuers from the Tomahawk Fire Department were able to recover the missing man from the lake just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is withholding the victim's name pending notification pending notification of the family.
The incident is still under investigation.
