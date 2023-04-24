ATHELSTANE (WJFW) - The Marinette County Sheriff's Office reports that they have found the body of a man that was reported missing back on Jan. 13, 2023.
Dispatch received a call from two parties Saturday afternoon stating that they located a deceased party in a wooded area in the Town of Athelstane.
The body was located and identified as Theodore 'Teddy' Egge, who has been missing since Jan.
The Marinette County Sheriff's Office says that at this time, no foul play is suspected and the case remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office, and the Marinette County Medical Examiner's Office.
