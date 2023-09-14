Minocqua Winter Park expands equipment maintenance facility

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Minocqua Winter Park is one of the top cross-country ski areas in the country and this winter season new upgrades are on the way. To make sure visitors have the best experience as possible thanks to an expansion project.
"The equipment maintenance facility is huge since we depend on our groomers to have pristine ski trails out here as well as hiking trails," said Adriane Mortabito the executive director of Minocqua Winter Park.
The expanded facility will allow mechanics to operate much quickly grooming vehicles when conditions are harsh.
"They’re now going to have a larger and bigger space with a drain in it when our grooming vehicles and or Piston Bulley pulls in," said Adriane. "It’s covered in snow it’s wet now, we have a drain we have a bigger space to move around to fix our vehicles," she added.
This project was made possible with the help from the community with a fundraiser this summer, The Raise the Roof Capital Campaign.
"This project cost $124,000, and that’s how much our patrons here and our visitors, skiers and our donors raised," said Morabitio. "Luckly, we had a generous donor match but all of individual donors contributed to,".
With the winter slowly approaching, Morabito is ready for the ski season.
"It’s always fun to get trails ready to go and our team ready to go," said Adriane.
Minocqua Winter Park is putting the finishing touches to the equipment maintenance facility by adding heat and electricity inside. The project will be completed in the next 3 weeks.