Minocqua Wildlife Center ready for summer

Minocqua, Wis. (WJFW) - If you live in Northern Wisconsin seeing wildlife is a daily occurrence. And inevitably, some wildlife are injured from vehicles, lead tackle, or something else. In Minocqua there's a place for those animals to be nursed back to full health. The Northwoods Wildlife Center has been one of the Midwest’s leaders in wildlife rehabilitation for the past 40 years. Executive Director Bryon Black said the wildlife center also has a second purpose, to pass along their knowledge to the next generation.
“Most people know us for our wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and releasing animals back into the wild,” said Black.
He said that their organization is a great place for everyone to learn about wildlife rehabilitation.
“So, we have been doing this since 1979 so it’s about 44 years now of rescuing and rehabilitating wild animals that need our help,” said Black.
He said that most of the animals they see are there because of people’s compassion towards wildlife
“Most of the time when animals come in it’s because of some interaction with people,”said Black.” And those people are always very concerned about the animals and everyone loves wildlife. So they’ll bring these animals to us to help get the best care we can possibly give them.”
Some animals have injuries that will prevent them from ever returning back to the wild, but they still have a purpose, educating visitors on the importance of wildlife
“Everyone cares about wildlife, ”said Black.” So we know from being in this game for over 44 years almost 45 years, that they type of people who care about wildlife is literally everybody.”
The Northwoods Wildlife Center has several different programs and tours available for the public. More information can be found on their website at northwoodswildlifecenter.org