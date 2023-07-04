The Woodruff man accused of firing multiple shots in the parking lot of the Minocqua Walmart store earlier this year has entered a not guilty plea to all charges.
27-year-old Andrew Geisler is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count of possessing a firearm while intoxicated.
According to a criminal complaint, two individuals claim Geisler fired at their vehicle after an argument with ten rounds striking the side. Luckily, no one was injured as a result of the gunfire.
Geisler faces a maximum of 129 years in prison if found guilty of all charges
A pretrial conference is set for 2:30 p.m. Aug. 15.