MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Minocqua Police Department welcomed community members for their third annual "Run with the Cops 5k". The goal is not only to have a fun event to support the community but to also host a family-friendly environment to create long lasting relationships in Minocqua.
Runners spent their morning bright and early with the officers, something that people usually don't get the chance to do. The event is fairly new, but it continues to draw a large crowd to Torpy Park.
Officer Alex Schmidt from Minocqua Police Department says he enjoys being able to engage with the community.
"I know it’s nice for me getting out meeting new members of the community that may have not met before, unfortunately you only meet people when you go out on calls so it’s nice when we have events like this to bring the community together," said Officer Alex Schmidt.
About 50 runners competed in this years event. Some officers were brave and wanted to compete in the 5k like Jessie Klingforth. He placed 2nd overall in the and says running a 5k is not an easy task.
"It’s about having the right mindset first off you just got to have that winning to dare yourself to be great I suppose," said officer Jessie Klingforth. "That’s what it starts with the training obviously part of it the ability to perform is only the ability to recover got to promote sleeping, healthy diet and a lot of hydration especially like a hot day like today you have to hydrate," he added.
All the proceeds made from todays event will towards the Minocqua Professional Police Association. A non-profit which helps fund several community events like the shop-with-a-cop-program, helping families in need and sponsoring school baseball teams.
