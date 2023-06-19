Minocqua, WI. (WJFW)- Minocqua comes alive each summer with seasonal businesses and tourist. One spot brings the island city’s history alive as well.
The Minocqua Museum has been showing the history of the island city for over 30 years.
“People would get a slice of what it was like to live in the 1880’s and they would get a little information about railroads because Minocqua did not really develop until the railroads came,” said Bonnie Margitan the vice president of the board for the Minocqua Museum.
The museum also changes its displays often so that there is always something new for people to come and enjoy. Some of the most popular displays are the train models and Min-Aqua bat history.
“We’ve tried to make it a child friendly place that children can touch and do things, we also have changing exhibits. We try to change exhibits constantly so there is always something new to see in the museum,” said Margitan.
The museum located at 503 Flambeau St. is open Monday thru Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is always looking for new volunteers.