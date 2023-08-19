MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - The waters of Lake Minocqua were raging on Saturday due to the Minocqua Dragon Boat Festival. This event has attracted thousands of spectators to Torpy Park since the event started back in 2016.
This year 28 teams competed in various different races from all over the country. Rodney Halbleib is a member of Flying Ears from Sycamore, Illinois. He says competing in this event is a lot of fun.
"Oh, it’s a lot of fun the comradery not only that you have with your team but the team next to you everyone has a lot of fun doing this," said Rodney Halbleib.
Torpy Park was packed full of spectators cheering on teams, enjoying live music and of course food. Erin Biertzer the President of the Howard Young Foundation says today was the perfect day to be outdoors.
The weather worked out fantastic we got seven teams here that have been here since the beginning of the festival when there was four inches of rain and bitter cold so they are in heaven and the breeze is making it pleasurable.
All of the money made from todays event will go towards the Aspirus Seasons of Life Hospice Care.
Which will help residents in the Lakeland area receive the help that they need regardless of their financial status.
