MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Dragon Boat Racing originated in China and its history goes back more than 2000 years. This weekend people in Mincoqua will get opportunity to experience the ancient tradition up close and even compete.
The waters of Lake Minocqua may be calm, but on Saturday they will be raging.
"It’s a big deal we have 28 teams coming in from all over the mid-west," Gemi Miller.
The Minocqua Dragon Boat Festival has entertained thousands of people since it started in 2016. Gemi Miller a volunteer from the Howard Young Foundation says its definitely a sight to see.
"Not just the team members, but also the people who are here to cheer them on and support them plus we have a lot of attendees who come on down and cheer them on and watch," said Miller.
Each team has about 21 members controlling the boat some people describe the race as exhilarating.
Vice President, Linda Wrobel of the Island City Dragon Boat Club says the key to success is moving as one.
"It's really enjoyable to be apart of 20 women out there paddling in synch, because you have to be in synch to go fast," said Linda Wrobel.
Training helps make that task a little bit easier when its showtime.
"We practice three days a week Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and we practice technique and we practice race pieces and all different types of technique training," said Linda.
While the raging Dragon Boat are the main attraction for spectators, Miller says families will also have access to food, kid activities, live music and of course beautiful weather.
The positive feel good day, it’s infectious so when you come to this event it’s a very happy place to be," said Miller.
All of the money made from the event will go towards the Aspirus Seasons of Life Hospice Care. Which will help ensure Lakeland Area community members will be able to get the help they need, regardless of their financial status or ability to pay.
The annual festival will be begin at 8:30 A.M. Saturday morning at Torpy Park until 4:00 P.M.