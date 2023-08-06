MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Minocqua Dragon Boat Festival will return to Oneida County on August 19th. This festival is a fun, free, family event that has entertained thousands since it started in 2016.
Since then more than 100 teams have paddled Lake Minocqua, coming from 13 states and Canada. The festival will begin at 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM at Torpy Park.
The racing festival features teams of 16-21 people competing on a course set on Lake Minocqua. Paddlers have ranged in age from 14 to 86.
No paddling experience is necessary to participate as a team and all equipment is provided, including a coach. Teams must only supply the paddlers, half of whom must be women, and a drummer to keep the crew on pace.
Hosted by the Howard Young Foundation, all proceeds will go toward fighting cancer through state-of-the-art hospital projects.
To register, donate or volunteer you can visit here.
