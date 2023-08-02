Minocqua Brewing Company permit revoked

The Oneida County Planning and Development Committee voted to revoke the permit that allows the Minocqua Brewing Company to serve alcohol earlier today.
This decision comes after the original meeting to discuss this issue was suspended last week, for what the committee reasoned were off-topic comments from owner Kirk Bangstad.
“I'm arguing that the reasons being used to shut my business down today should be nullified,” said Bangstad when speaking to the committee. “Because these violations the county's accusing me of are a direct result of a complete and I feel malicious breakdown of due process intended to hurt my business.”
An hour before the meeting, protestors gathered outside the town hall to advocate for the Minocqua Brewing Company.
“I think they needed some Wisconsin voices to say, you know, we're all in this together,” said Alanza Grawien, a protester from Sheboygan. “You know, it shouldn't be just because you don't like somebody you can hurt their business.”
The planning and development committee cited the business’s permit violations as the reason as to why they revoked the Minocqua Brewing Company’s ability to serve alcohol and why they were planning on revoking their request to build a beer garden.
“You're telling us how you should run your business and you shouldn't be liable,” said Planning and Zoning Committee member Mike Timmons. “You're violating a permit. You are, you’re shaking your head all over, but you’re violating that permit.””
The owner of the Minocqua Brewing Company is continuing to claim that these decisions are politically motivated against his outspoken liberal beliefs.
“People will come to see my place regardless of their political affiliation,” said Bangstad. “Simply allow me to conduct business like every other business owner in Minocqua.”
The committee was also meant to make a decision on whether or not to allow the business to build a beer garden on its lot. This decision was postponed.