MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Oneida County Board is set to review the Minocqua Brewing Company’s ability to serve alcohol in their restaurant after the business violated their permit which restricted customers from drinking outside.
The dispute is gaining some significant traction online, with Kirk Bangstad, the owner of the Minocqua Brewing Company, claiming that this is an act of discrimination against his progressive politics.
“I have found it kind of humorous that such a big deal is being made over a small company in a small town in a rather slimly populated county in northern Wisconsin,” said Oneida County board member Linnaea Newman. “It just you can't write stuff like this.”
In the past two weeks, Newman has received around 380 emails. Some from New York, California, Chicago but most from down state Wisconsin. Their reason for emailing, to champion local business owner Kirk Bangdstad and the Minocqua Brewing Company.
“They've put onerous violations on me that are not equal to everyone else,” said Bangstad, who argues that his business is inequitably picked on by the County’s Planning and Zoning Committee.
These violations that Bangstad mentioned stem from Bangstad allowing customers to drink outside, an act that puts the restaurant’s permit to serve alcohol at risk.
“The larger issue is they can cite me for these things,” said Banstad, admitting that his business is in violation of the permit’s regulations. “But these things don't apply to any other bar restaurant, in the entire town and the county.”
Bangstad claims that his restaurant is held to a different standard because of his outspoken progressive political views, which differ from some people on the county board.
“Okay, is this picking on Kirk?” asks Dan Butkus, the Director of Wisconsin Lakes who also regularly deals with the Oneida County Planning and Zoning Committee. “Because there's this running disagreement? it would seem so but I can't really say he's being victimized by the system. I just, I can't go there.”
Butkus says that it’s also the nature of working with local government, and that Bangstad’s aggressive approach does him no favors.
“Look, I've been known to be in your face with planning and development and even the county board,” said Butkus. “And so I can't I can't really cast aspersions against Kirk for that. It does seem to escalate. Both sides have kind of become entrenched.”
Now, the big question is, will the two parties be able to find a common ground.
“You know, we're just a small town, Minocqua is just a small town, and nobody's died,” said Newman. “So, can't we all just sit down and sort out whatever differences we have, and, and work together?”