MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Minocqua Winter Park is home to a lot of recreational activities and recently they added another one. Minocqua Winter Park is working on completing it's Squirrel Hill Disc Golf Course. The 18-hole course features both short and long basket positions for each hole. Executive director, Adriane Morabito says adding new additions to park is important.
"The disc course scene in Wisconsin from what I understand is quite popular and having a course here in Minocqua Winter Park is going to only add to that," said Adriane Morabito.
While the project isn't fully complete yet, it's open for test flights. So far the community has enjoyed the course.
"Disc golfers and families and anybody can come to do test flights on our course since the baskets are in the tee pads are leveled but not poured yet so yes, we are encouraging folks to come out to the Squirrel hill disc course and throw some discs," said Adriane.
Donations are crucial for Minocqua Winter Park to continue recreational opportunities for the community. The project is expected to be completed by spring 2024.
