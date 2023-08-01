Authorities are investigating a fatal boating accident that took place this weekend on Pine Lake in the Town of Hiles.
Just after 4:00pm Saturday, the Forest County Dispatch Center received several calls reporting a boating accident involving a boat and a jet-ski.
The two vessels collided while operating out in the lake where the man operating the jet-ski was knocked into the water unconscious. The man was then brought to shore where life saving measures were performed. He did however eventually succumb to his injuries.
The jet-ski operator was identified as a 30-year-old man from Milwaukee. The operator of the boat was his 27-year-old brother from Stevens Point.
The accident is currently under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR and the Forest County Sheriff’s Department.