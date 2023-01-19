MILWAUKEE (WJFW) - On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Common Council approved the zoning and construction to build a new juvenile detention facility.
The new facility will replace the state's existing youth prisons, Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls in Irma.
Currently, the new facility is set to become operational in 2026.
The new facility will have 32 rooms and it will be built on a former vehicle emissions testing center on Milwaukee's northwest side.
Milwaukee Mayor, Cavalier Johnson still needs to approve the build. The Milwaukee Common Council's Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee voted unanimously to approve the rezoning.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com