Lac Du Flambeau, Wis (WJFW) - Across the Midwest, Ojibwe games that date back hundreds of years are being revived and it can be traced back to Lac Du Flambeau.
Wayne Valliere started reviving the snow snake game back in 2010 and recently demonstrated the game and other traditional games for UW-Madison students and staff. Valliere says there are over 50 communities in the Midwest where snow snake is now played.
Wednesday, seventh graders from the Lac Du Flambeau school district and Red Lake reservation in Minnesota competed in the Ojibwe winter games held at the Lac Du Flambeau School.
Students competed in games including snow snake, hoop and spear game, snowshoe race, and atlatl distance throwing, to earn metals. These traditional games were used to hone skills useful in hunting, gathering, and fishing.
The games are also an opportunity to teach students to be producers rather than consumers, as all the materials used in the games are gathered from nature. Cultural connections teacher Lawrence Mann says, “The snow snake game doesn’t start on the course out there when we’re playing, the snow snake starts in the woods when we’re looking for the maple.” Mann and Valliere teach these traditions with the same grandfather teachings they’ve learned. These grandfather teachings include: humility, honesty, truth, bravery, wisdom, respect, and love.
With more teaching opportunities, Valliere took advantage of having the student’s attention and states, “Today we have an archeologist that’s going to be talking about paleo spear points to our children, talking about our ancestors that lived in this area 5000 years ago.”
With traditional games gaining popularity across Native country, gatherings built around the games are becoming more common. Events featuring traditional Ojibwe games are planned on Madeline Island this coming weekend and Duluth the following weekend.