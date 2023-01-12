MADISON (WJFW) - A Wausau man was sentenced today on drug charges from 2021.
Kou Yang, 27, was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release for distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
In Aug. 2021, an undercover police officer bought large quantities of methamphetamine from Yang on two separate occasions.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Yang also admitted, after he was arrested, to purchasing a half pound and pounds worth of methamphetamine from local methamphetamine dealers for later distribution to customers.
Yang plead guilty to the charge on Oct. 5, 2022.
In sentencing, Judge Conley highlighted that Yang was under state supervision at the time of his arrest for drug trafficking and had learned very little from his prior conviction and prison sentence. Judge Conley also mentioned that in addition to drug trafficking, the defendant had a significant criminal history involving domestic violence and firearm possession.
