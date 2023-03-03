MADISON (WJFW) - A Merrill woman was sentenced on Thursday to one year and one day in prison for making false statements during the purchase of two firearms. The prison term will be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.
Ashley Zastrow, 32, from Merrill, purchased two firearms in Wisconsin Rapids on Jan. 13, 2022. In order to complete the purchase of the firearms, she represented that she was the actual buyer of these firearms when she was not. An investigation by law enforcement revealed that she purchased the firearms from an individual who accompanied her to the store and provided her with cash at the time of the purchase. The offense is known as a 'straw purchase.' The person that Zastrow bought the firearms for was a convicted felon. That person also allegedly used one of the firearms purchased by Zastrow to commit a homicide.
The firearms in question were used by Tanner Graap. Graap allegedly used one of those firearms to fatally shoot and kill Kayla Frank.
Graap is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Graap will next be in court again on May 8th at 11 a.m. for a Motion hearing.
During sentencing, Judge William M. Conley said that she made a 'disastrous' choice to transfer firearms to a felon and he could not ignore that it allegedly contributed to a woman's death.
Judge Conley also reasoned that a prison sentence was warranted given the defendant’s poor performance on pre-trial release and nominal efforts to confront her methamphetamine addiction.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com