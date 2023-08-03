MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - The Community Blood Center finished up the 4th and final leg of its 31st annual MASH blood drive at the V-F-W in Merrill today. Blood center recruiter Mike Domask discussed the drive and the importance of what it provides for the community.
"The most important proceed we're collecting today is obviously the gift of life," Said Domask. "It's the person who's coming here voluntarily to donate blood. Every 2 seconds, someone in the United States needs blood and we're here to help them out...that blood's going to go ahead and support over 40 hospitals that we service locally. Including Aspirus Merrill hospital right here in town. And one donation can save up to 3 lives."
Domask added that although the blood drive ended today, those who wish to donate still have plenty of opportunities.
"This is actually the last of our four MASH events," said Domask. "And we're finishing up strong. Otherwise, for those who couldn't make it out here today, they can donate any Monday by just going to the Aspirus Merrill Hospital, we've got plenty of oppurtunities for people to go there"
Domask also said anyone looking for more information should go to communityblood.org