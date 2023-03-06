Merrill Students spread positivity for mental health awareness

MERRILL, Wis (WJFW) – Merrill high school students are spreading positive messages in hopes it will bring awareness to mental health issues. The Raise Your Voice Club in Merrill’s high school is spreading positivity on the first Monday of each month with a theme of Grow Through What You Go Through.
Wisconsin’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) sponsors Raise Your Voice, a high school club for students to connect and belong. They educate club members on mental health topics and how to support a friend who might be struggling. Allie Libby is a counselor at Merrill High School and the advisor for Raise Your Voice, and she says, “The negative beliefs that surround mental health are decreasing, which is a good thing.”
The club decided to promote positive mental health by visiting younger grades and setting a positive example and trying to make the other kids’ days better.
Reggie Lahti is the club’s vice president and she says, “It’s mental health awareness throughout our community and I mean, that starts at a lower level.” She’s hoping the club’s efforts will make a difference beyond Mondays.