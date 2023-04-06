Merrill Students Organize Career Fair

MERRILL, Wis (WJFW) – With graduation ceremonies approaching, career fairs are popping up at area high schools. Students in the Sports, Entertainment and Marketing class at Merrill High School were tasked with organizing and facilitating the annual career fair. Students were tasked with contacting businesses and scheduling them for the event.
Sebastian Trevino attends Merrill High School, but he’s earning college credits for the challenging class. He says, “We reached out to many employers around the community to come here, to attend the job fair. Sending out flyers, I was also in a radio station advertisement.”
Ethan Ravn is a junior and says, “We have over 65 employers that came in and set up booths. And then students go around and talk to them, potentially finding a new job, new career, whatever they might like.” In addition to the career fair booths from employers, students organized an expert panel of professionals in various fields to answer questions.
The final stop on the rotation was at a career demonstration showcase. Businesses from various industries set up demonstrations. Students were able to interact with police officers, loggers, truck drivers, equipment operators, and information technologies.
Nolan Polak says all the hard work was worth it, “I would say it was honestly a lot of fun, it was like, getting to do stuff I didn’t think I’d want to do.”