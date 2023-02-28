MERRILL, Wisc. (WJFW)- The number six seed, Merrill hosted number eleventh seed Antigo. Merrill has had a good run this year coming into this game 11-14, while Antigo was 4-21. But Merrill was looking to bounce back after their three previous loses.
The Blue Jays used their home court to their advantage and played aggressive. Merrill's defense made quick turn overs on Antigo causing them to break their momentum. Antigo tried to make gains but the Blue Jays fought hard and took the win.
Merrill won 70-49 over Antigo. They will play number three seed Mosinee on Friday.