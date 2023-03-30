MERRILL (WJFW) - Merrill Police Chief Corey Bennett wants to inform the public about the situation earlier this week in the area of Grand Ave. and State St.
On Tues., around 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Grand Ave. and State St. for a subject making threats primarily focused on self-harm by an officer.
According to the Merrill Police Department, the subject was reportedly armed with weapons that were bladed or edged. Officers secured a perimeter restricting public traffic upon arrival. The subject remained in the residence and would not come out to the officers.
The Merrill Police Department tried to initiate contact and get voluntary compliance with the subject, but after some time responding units decided to disengage from the scene. Chief Bennett said in a press release that this decision was made instead of trying to force a potentially deadly encounter by obtaining a warrant to enter the home. Chief Bennett adds that other facts taken into consideration included no known threat to the community at large, no known felonies involved, and other occupants' dwelling being placed in a safe location until the situation is further investigated and resolved.
On Wed. afternoon, contact with the subject was established after multiple continued attempts. The subject voluntarily cooperated with law enforcement at that time, and he was detained pending further investigation into the original circumstances and to provide other forms of assistance.
The Merrill Police Department adds that this is still an active investigation, and potentially involves confidential subject matter. The police will continue to resolve this specific investigation and initiate any assistance this subject may require.
No additional details will be released at this time.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com