LINCOLN CO. (WJFW) - The man accused of a drunk driving crash that killed an eight-year-old boy in September, entered a 'not guilty' plea today while in court.
John Lahti, 42, is facing multiple charges including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, OWI causing injury, and second-degree reckless homicide.
Court records show that Lahti has entered a "not guilty" plea to the charges.
The crash happened on Sept. 17, 2022, on STH 17 near Sunrise Rd. Lahti is accused of crossing the center line and striking the vehicle going the opposite direction.
Lahti remains in jail on a $500,000 cash bond.
Lahti will next be in court again on May 11 for a scheduling conference.
