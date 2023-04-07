MERRILL, Wis (WFJW) – Dasty, Merrill Police Department’s K-9, is back on duty. Dasty was diagnosed with blastomycosis in February. Blastomycosis is a fungal disease that if not treated can be deadly in dogs. Dasty’s handler is Officer Joshua McCaskill and says Dasty spent roughly 3 weeks in the “doggy ICU” receiving treatment in Appleton’s Blue Pearl Pet Hospital.
McCaskill says, “(it was) a pretty bumpy road for him for the first three weeks of March for his treatment.” Since then, Dasty has been back to his normal, 18-month-old self, says McCaskill. He is still being treated, but is expected to have no lasting effects.
McCaskill says, “It would be hard to convince people that he was ever as sick as he was, but he’s kind of a, kind of a miracle dog.”
The Merrill Police Department is still accepting donations for Dasty’s ongoing care, check out their Facebook page here.