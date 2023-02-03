MERRILL (WJFW) - This weekend the Merrill Ice Draggers will start their engines and race on Lake Alexander.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and will last until 10:30 a.m. The tech line will close at 11:30 a.m. and the racing will begin at noon.
Racing is planned to take place every Saturday this month.
The first two events were delayed because of poor ice conditions.
According to the Merrill Ice Draggers Facebook page, crews were able to confirm on Thursday that racing will happen this weekend following confirmation of ice conditions.
Spectators wishing to view the racing action can access Lake Alexander from Council Grounds Dr., go through the park, and follow the signs from the boat landing, The Merrill Ice Draggers website says to not access Lake Alexander by Forest Dr.
More information can be found by going on the Merrill Ice Drags website.
