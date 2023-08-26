MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - The Merrill High School Cheer Team spent their morning today washing cars for the community. This is one of the few fundraisers they do during the summer.
People took advantage of the opportunity with over 30 cars showing up at the Americinn parking lot, located in Merrill.
Cheer coach Sarah Fuchs says events like these helps the team interact with the public.
"It’s super important for us to give back to our community, they do so much for us so it's a really great opportunity for us to give back to the community as well," said Sarah Fuchs.
The money raised from the event will go towards uniforms and a breakaway banner.
