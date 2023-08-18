MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - Merrill High School head football coach Jason Wadzinski said yesterday that the Blue Jays' defense will carry the task of finding the team's identity. The offense of course, lost thousand yard rusher Nate Broznowski and some other weapons to graduation last year. The team also sports a young on that offensive line. But coach Wadzinski said he's excited to see what his group will make of it.
“We’re definitely looking to build of the last couple years," said Wadzinski. "My first as the head coach, I think we put together two wins. Last year we’re up to five. We’re changing the culture in the offseason. We’re doing things right.”
This year’s team is poised to build on their winning record a season ago. After losing thousand-yard rusher Nate Broznowski and a list of other offensive weapons, the Blue Jays' skipper says the challenge ahead is sizable but exciting.
“Nate Broznowski was a heck of a running back for us last year and he’s going to be missed," said Wadzinski. "Our offense is definitely on the younger side, especially our offesnsive line. But, it’s a pretty athletic group as well. So, what we’re lacking in maybe senior leadership, we’re gaining in athleticism.
Though excited for the upcoming campaign, Wadzinski says finding that identity and team strengths will take time.
“I think we’re going to be alright," said Wadzinski, "we’re going to be able to spread things out a little bit more this year. It’s going to be a learning process, though, to see what our strengths are really.”
As for the Blue Jays' first game against Osseola this evening, Wadzinski’s message as he still finds his team’s identity is quite relaxed.
“The big thing is just going out and competing," Wadzinski. "We know that Osseola’s a very strong program. They’ve put together a nice culture over the last few years. We’re looking for the ability to go out and have some fun on Friday night. Play some football again.”