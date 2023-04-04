MERRILL (WJFW) - Merrill Fire Chief Josh Klug announced that the death of a former Fire Chief has officially been recognized as a "Line of Duty Death".
Chief Adlord Talbot, 60, was found dead in his bed of an apparent heart attack on the morning of Oct. 7, 1941. On that morning, Chief Talbot failed to join his crew for morning shift change at the now former number one fire station on 1st. St.
According to Chief Klug, deaths such as Talbots were not considered "Line of Duty Deaths."
Local historian Michael Caylor came across Talbot's death record while doing research on something different. Caylor noted that the place of death was listed at the fire station. Caylor was able to speak with Monica Talbot, 93, Chief Talbot's daughter, about the details of her father's death.
Caylor was able to get Chief Talbot's death certificate and obtain copies of the activities of Chief Talbot on the day before his death from the historical records of the Merrill Fire Department. The records are preserved at the Merrill Historical Society, including a fire call and according to his daughter's memory, doing fire inspections.
The information was submitted to the Wisconsin Fire and EMS Memorial. According to a press release from the Merrill Fire Department, the WFEM President James Luty informed Chief Josh Klug that he had declared Talbot's death as having occurred in the line of duty.
Chief Talbot's daughter, Monica, and extended family have been informed of the change in status and are looking forward to the addition of Talbot's name to the memorial booth at the Merrill Fire Station, and in Wisconsin Rapids at the Wisconsin Fire and EMS Memorial.
There is no further information regarding a dedication, but an announcement will be made once plans are finalized.