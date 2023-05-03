MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - Artificial Intelligence, or AI is getting smarter. Last November, ChatGPT was released a free online tool that gained attention for answering complex questions with detailed answers.
Like for example a book report for a class. This poses challenges for teachers who want their students to do original work. ChatGPT can write essays, solve difficult math problems and do so much more in a matter of seconds.
"There are some good things to it and some caution to it, but it is definitely here to stay," said Shannon Murray the superintendent of Merrill Area Public Schools.
Artificial intelligence like ChatGPT is advancing the way humans work, for Merrill Schools superintendent it’s a gamechanger.
“This whole artificial intelligence thing is very intriguing and very new, but there is potential of approached properly with it," Murray.
"While many schools across the country are banning the program to prevent cheating, MAPS is actually trying to embrace it.
"It's a tool it can be useful it can help students and even help adults, so I think there is some upsides to it," said Shannon. "I think it would be a mistake to pushback or fight it or resist or whatever that goes because it is here," he said.
Amy Raddatz has been a teacher for two decades, she says something like ChatGPT was bound to be created.
"We put these computers in their hands they walk around with them, we have them on our wrists we have computers everywhere, so of course there is going to be a tool that would do this for them," said Amy Raddatz a teacher at Merrill High School.
Raddatz is telling her students while it’s a useful tool, it’s important to put in the hard work to not become reliant on it. "There is AI creating writing and there is the process of creating writing, so I think that students really need to know the difference in that and we teach that here in school," said Raddatz.