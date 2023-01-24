SCHOFIELD (WJFW) - The Everest Metropolitan Police Department is investigating complaints made against Meraki Salon in Schofield.
According to a press release from the Everest Metropolitan Police Department, many complaints and inquiries have been to the department regarding service and product purchases, that have allegedly been paid for and not received, at Meraki Salon.
The police are aware of many social media threads that allege the possibility of numerous victims.
The police do ask that if you believe that you have been a victim of theft of services by Meraki Salon, you are asked to contact the Everest Metropolitan Police Department at (715)-359-4202.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com