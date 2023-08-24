CRANDON, Wis (WFJW) – The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of the Northwoods in cooperation with the Forest County Potawatomi and Sokaogon Communities are offering a traveling Memory Café in Forest County. Every fourth Thursday, Dementia Care Specialist Cathleen Diedrick and two other specialists host the memory café at the Forest County Potawatomi Community Center.
Diedrick says, “(The Memory Café) is just an opportunity for persons that have dementia, to come on in here, we do activities with them, we do crafts with them, and just games, and it gets them out.”
The Memory Café’s are meant to provide a place where people living with dementia and their caregivers a place to gather and be with people having similar experiences as themselves. The gatherings offer education as well. Diedrick said it’s her job to, “make them aware of what is dementia, you know, what are the signs and things that we should be looking for and what can we do to help the person’s dealing with Alzheimer’s or dementia.”
