CRANDON, Wis (WJFW) – Memorial Day ceremonies are meant to honor fallen service members. Community members gathered at Forest County’s Memorial Park on the courthouse lawn Monday to pay tribute to four World War II veterans and a gold star family. One of those veterans is Crandon’s own Kenny Aubol, a 96-year-old Army Infantryman who was drafted out of high school in 1944. Aubol said “We graduated one day and we were on the way to Fort Sheridan the next, because we were already, already the paperwork was done.”
Aubol thought he was going to be assigned to the South Pacific, but after the atomic bombs were dropped on Japan and the unconditional surrender, Aubol was assigned to a European base. Aubol said, “I considered myself fortunate that I ended up in Germany instead of the Southern Pacific.” Aubol was stationed in Erlangen, Germany, which is just north of Nuremburg and Aubol remembers attending one of the trials of Nazi soldiers tried for war crimes.
Aubol served until he was discharged in 1946. He returned to his home in Forest County after the war and began his life. Monday’s ceremony honored him and the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to this country.