(WJFW) - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to its second-biggest jackpot in history with an estimated jackpot set for $1.35 billion ($707.9 million cash) ahead of Friday's drawing.
No ticket matched all six numbers yesterday. The numbers during Tuesday's drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18. Tuesday's Mega Ball was 9.
There were 13 "Match 5" drawings that were worth $1 million. There were also three "Match 5 + Megaplier winners" from Tuesday as well.
The record Mega Millions jackpot was drawn on Oct. 23, 2018, when a winner in South Carolina won $1.53 billion.
Friday's estimated $1.35 billion jackpot would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years.
Friday's drawing is scheduled to happen at 10 p.m. CT.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com