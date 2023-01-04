(WJFW) - The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow following after there were no grand prize winners.
Friday's grand prize is estimated to be at $940 million ($483.5 million cash).
Last night's winning tickets were 25, 29, 33, 41, and 44 with 18 as the Mega Ball.
There were nearly 3 million winning tickets from Tuesday's drawing that ranged from $2 and going up to $4 million in prizes.
In 2022, there were six Mega Millions jackpots that were awarded. They ranged from $20 million to $1.337 billion.
The most recent jackpot was at $502 million, and that was shared by two winners on Oct. 14. Currently, this is the fourth-highest jackpot in Mega Millions history.
The next drawing will be on Friday night at 10 p.m. CT.
