ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Medford and Antigo are two of the top teams in the Great Northern Conference in baseball. The Red Robins came in to their home conference game with a perfect 4-0 in conference play, and 4-3 overall record. Medford, while not perfect, had the most conference wins in the GNC. The Raiders were 7-1 in conference play and 11-3 overall. Medford had a slow start to their season, going 2-3 in their first five games. However, the Raiders have yet to lose a game since that slow start, winning their next nine games, six of which were against Great Northern Conference opponents.
The Raiders weren't the only team with a sizeable winning streak heading in to their Thursday night showdown, because Antigo had also bounced back from a slow start. The Red Robins started the year out 0-3, but rallied off their next four games without suffering a loss. Both of these teams had a winning streak at stake, and something had to give on this Friday night showdown at Kretz Field.
In the end, it was Antigo's winning streak that came to an end, as Medford was able to use a big fifth inning to win it 5-1. In the fifth inning, Medford was able to bring in four runs to create a lead too large for Antigo to come back from.
With the win, Medford has now won an impressive 10 games in a row. They improve to 12-3 on the season, and 8-1 in conference play. The Raiders also hold outright first place in the Great Northern Conference standings.
Antigo falls to 4-4 with the loss, and are now sitting right at .500. This was also the first Great Northern Conference loss of the season for the Red Robins, bringing their conference record to 4-1. This loss also snaps Antigo's four-game winning streak.
Medford will look to make it 11 wins in a row on Saturday, when they take on Fox Valley Lutheran in Appleton as part of the Appleton West Triangular. Antigo will look to get back on the winners column on Friday at home when they host D.C. Everest in a non-conference matchup.