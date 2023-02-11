EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Medford and Northland Pines squared-off on Friday night in Eagle River in a Great Northern Conference girls basketball game. The Raiders were in fifth-place in the Great Northern Conference, while the Eagles were in sixth place. Medford was 5-14 overall this season, and held a 3-7 conference record before their game. Conversely, Northland Pines was 2-16 on the year, and were 2-8 in the Great Northern Conference.
This game came down to the wire. But, in the end, Medford was able to come out on top, winning this one 46-41.
With the win, Medford improves to 6-14 on the season and 4-7 in Great Northern Conference games. With the loss, Northland Pines falls to 2-17 on the season and 2-9 in the Great Northern Conference.
Northland Pines will look to get back in the win column when they take on Lakeland Union in Minocqua on February 17th in their final game of the regular season.
Medford will look to keep up their momentum when they travel to Chippewa Falls on Tuesday.
