MEDFORD, Wis. (WJFW)- With the regular season starting to wind down in high school baseball, the Great Northern Conference standings are heating up. Two teams are still in the running for the conference title: Medford and Mosinee. Both teams have a 10-1 conference record, with Medford playing their final conference game of the season on Wednesday afternoon, hosting Antigo. Overall, the Raiders were 18-4 heading in to their conference and home finale, and have won 16 out of their last 17 games. If Medford defeats Antigo, they would clinch at least a share of the conference title. If they lose to Antigo, then they would need Antigo to defeat Mosinee on Thursday to share the conference title.
Their opponent, Antigo, has cooled off as of late. After an impressive four-game winning streak, the Red Robins have lost two straight games. Overall, Antigo is 8-6 and are 7-3 in conference play. Win or lose, the Red Robins have already clinched third place in the Great Northern Conference, but could still shake up the leaderboard with their next two games.
This game started out hot for Medford. The Raiders scored two runs in the first inning off of big hits from Braxton Weissmiller and Max Dietzman to go up 2-0. Then, Weismiller earned his second RBI of the night in the third inning to increase their lead to 3-0.
However, Antigo started a comeback. The Red Robins had two runs cross the plate in the fourth inning to cut the lead to one, making it 3-2 Medford. But, Medford was able to blow it open in the sixth inning, scoring three runs to make it 6-2. That ended up being the final score as Medford took down Antigo 6-2 to clinch at least a share of the Great Northern Conference title.
With the win, Medford improves to 19-4 on the season and 11-1 in conference games, putting them in outright first place for the time being. If Mosinee takes down Antigo on Thursday, they will share the conference title with Medford. If Antigo is able to take down Mosinee, then Medford will be the outright Great Northern Conference champions.
Antigo falls to 8-7 overall and 7-4 in conference play, and remain in third place in the Great Northern Conference. They play Mosinee on Thursday, and have a chance to withhold Mosinee's chances to share the Great Northern Conference title with a win at Kretz Field. Medford will take the day off on Thursday before heading to Stratford on Friday for a non-conference matchup with the Tigers.