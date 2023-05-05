MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- It was a good Great Northern Conference softball showdown Friday between Medford and Lakeland Union. The weather held up perfect for the teams to go head-to-head with no disruptions. The Medford Raiders are undefeated so far this year having an overall record of 15-0. While Lakeland Union has a stellar pitcher; Saylor Timmerman who consistently strikes out her opponents. But the T-Birds have a 4-8 record.
Both teams have powerful pitchers so it was a low scoring, quick game. Martha Miller struck out multiple T-birds and the team used that momentum in the first inning to get on the board first. But Lakeland Union didn't give up easy, coming back to tie the game in the fourth inning. The game was intense for the fifth, and sixth inning as the game was still tied at one. In the top of the seventh inning Morgan Huegli hits to third and makes it safe to first base while Tori Konieczny makes the game winning slide.
Medford stays undefeated in this tough battle against Lakeland Union 2-1.
The Raiders improve their season record to 16-0, and the T-birds fall 4-9. Lakeland Union will have another shot to redeemed themselves Monday against Tomahawk. Medford looks to host Mosinee on Wednesday.