EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Northland Pines and Medford share a tie for first place in the Great Northern Conference with a 3-0 record in Great Northern Conference play before their matchup on Friday. This matchup would decide who jumps up to outright first place in the conference. Overall, Northland Pines was 9-2 on the season, while Medford was 7-3.
This game had a lot of hype around it, and lived up to it in every single way. Northland Pines' big three of Nolan Lurvey, Gabe Smith and Griffin Stiemke played a solid game on both ends of the ball. However, it wasn't enough to get past Medford, as the Raiders won this one 59-50 to take control of the great Northern Conference.
With the win, Medford improves to 4-0 in Great Northern Conference play, pushing them into first place outright for the conference. Northland Pines falls to 3-1 in conference play, but are still outright in second place due to a win over Mosinee, who also holds a 3-1 conference record.
Medford will look to capitalize off of their momentum when they host another tough Great Northern Conference team in Mosinee on Tuesday. Northland Pines will look to get back on track when they travel to Minocqua for a Great Northern Conference contest with Lakeland Union on Tuesday.
Submit story ideas to smayer@wjfw.com