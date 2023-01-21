MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Medford was alone at the top of the Great Northern Conference standings, holding a 5-0 record in conference play. Overall, the Raiders were 10-3 on the season. Lakeland Union was looking to shock the Northwoods with an upset on Friday, looking to a end their three-game losing streak in the biggest way possible. Overall, the T-Birds were 6-6 on the season, looking to get above .500. In conference play, they were 1-4, looking to stay in contention with a win over the Great Northern Conference's top team.
The T-Birds almost shocked the state, keeping this game close until the very end. This game should not have been the game of the week on paper, but Lakeland Union decided to make this Friday night's game an absolute spectacle. Unfortunately for the T-Birds, they couldn't complete the upset, as Medford was able to walk away from this contest with a narrow 73-72 win to remain undefeated in conference play. This win improves the Raiders winning streak to four games in a row.
With the win, Medford improves to 6-0 in Great Northern Conference games, and remains at the top of the conference, just a half game above Northland Pines. The Raiders improve to 11-3 overall on the season, and remain one of the top teams in the area.
For Lakeland Union, this loss makes it four in a row for the T-Birds. The loss also drops them to 6-7 on the season, just below the .500 mark. In conference play, Lakeland Union drops to 1-5, half a game above Antigo for fifth place in the Great Northern Conference.
The Raiders will look to capitalize off of their momentum and improve their winning streak to five games when they travel to Menomonie on Tuesday in a non-conference game.
Lakeland Union will look to snap their four-game losing streak and get back in the win column when they travel to Ladysmith on Monday in a non-conference game.