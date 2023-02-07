Rhinelander is also looking to bounce back from a loss. In fact, they're looking to bounce back from six consecutive losses and snap their losing streak. The Hodags were 5-12 on the season and 3-5 in the Great Northern Conference.
Medford jumped on Rhinelander early this game and didn't look back. The Raiders jumped out to an 18-2 lead over five minutes into the game and didn't look back. They went into the locker room up 46-21 at halftime. In the end, the Raiders were able to secure their 10th conference win after taking down Rhinelander 64-42, and are back in the win column once again.
Rhinelander drops their seventh-straight game, and are now in their longest losing streak of the season. The Hodags fall to 5-13 on the season and 3-6 in conference play. After their 3-2 start in the Great Northern Conference, the Hodags have dropped four-straight conference games and are now out of the top four teams in the standings.
Medford, on the other hand, remains alone at the top of the Great Northern Conference standings. The Raiders are now 10-0 in the Great Northern Conference and 16-4 overall, and remain one of the top teams in the state. Medford is back in the win column after defeating Rhinelander, and have now won nine out of their last 10 games.
Rhinelander will look to snap their losing streak on Friday when they travel to Minocqua to take on Lakeland Union in a Great Northern Conference game. Medford will have a tough test ahead of them on Friday, when they host Northland Pines in a game that could clinch the Raiders the Great Northern Conference title if they win.
