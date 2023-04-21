MEDFORD, Wisc. (WJFW)- The number one team for Division-2 in the state of Wisconsin for softball was in action on Friday, taking on Northland Pines in a Great Northern Conference matchup. The Raiders held a perfect 11-0 record this season, while also maintaining a perfect 4-0 conference record as well. Two of those four conference wins have come via run rule, so Medford has already proven why they deserve to be the top-ranked team in Division-2.
Their opponent, Northland Pines, was still looking for their first win of the season, but they were not to be taken lightly. The Eagles were 0-2, with both of their losses coming against tough Great Northern Conference opponents in Mosinee and Rhinelander on the road. Then, in their third game of the season, the Division-3 Eagles had to face Medford at Raider Stadium in a flurry of snow. There are not many schedules in the state that equate what Northland Pines has gone through, so it's safe to say that they are battle tested.
The game, much like many before them this season, revolved around the golden arm of UW-Green Bay commit Martha Miller. She was able to get quick strikeouts to start the game, and then hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the 1st inning, which resulted in the first run of the game being scored by Medford.
Add on 10 more runs, and the Raiders get their 12th win of the season, winning this game 11-1 in five innings. This win improves Medford to 12-0 on the season as well as 5-0 in Great Northern Conference games. Out of those five conference win, the Raiders have managed to make three of them wins via run rule.
With the loss, Northland Pines falls to 0-3 on the season and in conference play. The tough competition for the Eagles doesn't stop there, as they will be traveling to Antigo on Monday for a conference matchup with the Red Robins. Medford will look to remain undefeated when they take on Mosinee at Mosinee on Tuesday.