MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW)- The Merrill Blue Jays were looking for redemption from their first two games as they hosted the Medford Raiders at Jay Stadium Friday night.
The Raiders had the ball in the first quarter when running back Paxton Rothmeier took a direct snap out of the wildcat. After finding room to the outside and getting a couple of blocks, Rothmeier cruised down the sideline and didn't stop until reaching the end zone, drawing first blood for the Raiders.
Later in the first quarter, Raider quarterback Hank Crass took the snap out of the shotgun and handed to the receiver in motion, Charlie Gierl. The Blue Jays were there for the stop, but then it was sophomore Jax Hanson who ripped the ball directly from Gierl's hands, returning the ball to inside the Raider 10-yard line.
But a few plays later, the Blue Jays were inside the five and fumbled the ball right back to Medford, who would go on to win this one 12-0.