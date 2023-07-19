Medford, WI. (WJFW)- Finding affordable housing is no easy task, especially when you need to for a future job.
The city of Medford is combating that issue for those ready to work in the area. New affordable housing projects are now underway for those seeking employment.
The city of Medford is seeing an increase of job availability but with that comes the challenge of finding homes for those employed in the area.
“Right now in our community we have over 400 jobs that are open, and one of the hinderances that we find is that they can’t find any place to live," said Billie Hartwig the Assistant Director for the Medford area development foundation.
The city will be putting up workforce housing as well as retirement housing. Medford Mayor Mike Wellner says that the new homes will be highly beneficial for the community.
“It’s huge for our industries we have a lot of people that travel a fair amount of distance to come to work here so they’re waiting for these to open up," said Mayor Wellner.
The apartment will be 40-units and the groundbreaking will occur on September 1st of this year and is expected to be finished by September 1st of 2024. The city is also near completion on a 64 unit apartment complex.
“The more people we can attract, that just helps our businesses our local economy, it helps our schools we love to see our schools grow and everything that kind of just snowballs from that,” said Hartwig.